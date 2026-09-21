Welspun Enterprises secures LoAs for Rs 351 crore projects from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Welspun Enterprises said that Welspun Michigan Engineers has secured two significant sewer rehabilitation projects from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with an aggregate contract value of Rs 351.24 crore.

Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL) is a material subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises.

The Western Ahmedabad project involves rehabilitation of the main trunk sewer line from Gola Lake to 285 MLD TSPS, covering the stretch from Iskcon Char Rasta to 285 MLD TSPS. The value of this contract is Rs 229.48 crore.

The Eastern Ahmedabad project involves rehabilitation of existing sewer lines across key stretches of Eastern Ahmedabad, including, Odhav 310 to Panjrapole Char Rasta to Nirant Cross Road to Mahadev Imperial; and Metro Pillar No. 99 to Nirant Char Rasta. This project is valued at Rs 121.76 crore.

These contracts have to be executed within a period of 24 months from the commencement date.

These two projects are among the largest individual sewer rehabilitation projects currently being undertaken by AMC, Particularly, the Western Ahmedabad project represents one of the largest rehabilitation orders secured by WMEL through its standalone bidding capacity.

With the receipt of the aforesaid letter of awards (LOAs), WMELs order book as of June 2026 has increased from Rs 2,135 crore to Rs 2,432.66 crore.

Welspun Enterprises is engaged in the civil construction contract. They are offering various types of works, such as mass housing and townships, multi-story buildings, and industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals, and water-retaining structures.

The company had reported 48.74% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.52 crore on an 8.44% fall in revenue to Rs 773.72 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip tumbled 5.75% to currently trade at Rs 778.35 on the BSE.

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