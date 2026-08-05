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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.04 225 OPM %-115.38-475.00 -PBDT-0.15-0.19 21 PBT-0.15-0.19 21 NP-0.15-0.20 25

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST