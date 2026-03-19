Welspun Living board approves increase in capex for transmission of RE power to Anjar facility
At meeting held on 19 March 2026The board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 19 March 2026 has approved the increase in capital expenditure from Rs. 75 crore to Rs. 159.38 crore for the CTU connectivity, land acquisition, bay at sub-station, erection of transmission line, inner connectivity ring changes etc. for transmission of RE power to Anjar facility.
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST