Welspun Living climbs on Q4 results, share buyback plan

Welspun Living surged 4.96% to Rs 140.80 after the company reported a sharp sequential jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 103.70 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 0.21 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 7.65% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,435.43 crore during the period. However, on a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit declined 21.33%, while revenue from operations fell 7.95% in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 265 crore, down 16.7% from Rs 318 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin contracted to 10.8% in Q4 FY26 from 12% in Q4 FY25.

On the segmental front, the Home Textile business reported revenue of Rs 2,320 crore, down 5.4% YoY, while the Flooring business posted revenue of Rs 189 crore, down 3.5% YoY.

Net debt stood at Rs 775 crore as of March 2026, compared with Rs 1,602 crore as of March 2025, reflecting a reduction of Rs 827 crore year-on-year.

The Welspun brand recorded strong 44% growth in Q4 FY26, supported by deeper household penetration, while innovation contributed around 22% of the companys business in FY26. The company incurred capital expenditure of Rs 472 crore during the year.

B.K. Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group, said: FY26 tested the entire home textiles industry US tariff disruptions, West Asia conflict, and cautious global demand created a challenging backdrop throughout the year. We navigated this with discipline and emerged meaningfully stronger. We exit the year with net debt reduced by over 50%, free cash flow grew 8.5x to ₹956 crores, and a domestic business that grew 29.2% in Q4.

The sequential recovery in Q4, with revenues up 7.7% and margins at 10.8%, confirms the trough is firmly behind us. India's landmark FTAs with the US, EU, and UK are a generational shift for our sector and we are exceptionally well positioned to capture what comes next. Our #1 global ranking in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment further strengthens our standing with the global retailers. We enter FY27 with confidence targeting double-digit growth, backed by structural tailwinds, a strong balance sheet, and a business that has proven its resilience."

The board has recommended a dividend of Re 0.10 per equity share (10%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval, with July 10, 2026 as the record date.

The board also approved a buyback of up to 1.44 crore equity shares at Rs 175 per share, aggregating up to Rs 252 crore, representing up to 6.52% of paid-up equity capital and free reserves, with May 22, 2026 fixed as the record date.

Separately, the company approved the acquisition of a 26% stake in CleanMax Dhyuthi for Rs 7.6 crore to enhance renewable energy supply for its Vapi facility in Gujarat.

Welspun Living (WLL), part of $ 3.6 Bn Welspun Group, is a global leader in Home textiles. With a distribution network in more than 60 countries and world class manufacturing facilities in India, Welspun is strategic partners with top global retailers. WLL is driven by its differentiation strategy based on Branding, Innovation and Sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News