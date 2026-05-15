Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 21.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 7.95% to Rs 2435.43 croreNet profit of Welspun Living declined 21.33% to Rs 103.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 2435.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2645.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.01% to Rs 204.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 639.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.87% to Rs 9399.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10545.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2435.432645.90 -8 9399.1110545.09 -11 OPM %10.2311.93 -8.4412.31 - PBDT228.27260.93 -13 700.531233.57 -43 PBT125.20168.09 -26 306.44860.18 -64 NP103.70131.82 -21 204.44639.16 -68
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST