Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 83.59% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.66% to Rs 2795.45 croreNet profit of Welspun Living rose 83.59% to Rs 160.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 2795.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2260.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2795.452260.57 24 OPM %11.499.97 -PBDT320.78211.87 51 PBT220.36123.99 78 NP160.7387.55 84
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:01 PM IST