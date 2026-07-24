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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 63.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 63.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 37.38% to Rs 70.93 crore

Net profit of Wendt India rose 63.49% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.38% to Rs 70.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.9351.63 37 OPM %15.5114.10 -PBDT12.518.97 39 PBT8.945.53 62 NP6.183.78 63

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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