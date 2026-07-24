Wendt rallies after Q1 PAT rises 62% YoY

Wendt jumped 7.29% to Rs 7,967.50 after the company reported a strong set of Q1 FY27 earnings.

The company's standalone profit after tax increased 61.6% YoY and 7.2% QoQ to Rs 8 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net sales increased 30.72% YoY and 7.06% QoQ to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 10.57 crore in Q1 FY27, up 60.2% YoY and 5.2% QoQ.

Total expenses increased 23.6% YoY to Rs 52 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 10.1% YoY to Rs 11.74 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense increased 3.6% YoY to Rs 3.48 crore. Cost of materials consumed increased 17.4% YoY to Rs 19.79 crore.

Standalone domestic sales increased 38% YoY to Rs 49.25 crore, driven by higher sales to the automotive, auto ancillary, blade, bearing, ceramics and reseller segments. Export sales rose 7% YoY to Rs 11.52 crore, supported by higher demand from the US, Singapore, Thailand, Canada, Australia and Spain.

On a consolidated basis, net sales increased 37% YoY to Rs 70.93 crore, while profit after tax rose 63% YoY to Rs 6.18 crore. Sequentially, consolidated net sales grew 8%, while profit after tax increased 21%.

Wendt India is part of the Murugappa Group and manufactures super abrasives, precision grinding tools and machining solutions for industries including automotive, aerospace, bearings, engineering and ceramics.

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