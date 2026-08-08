WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 16.08 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 37.04% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.0816.1020.6521.123.273.440.480.460.340.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News