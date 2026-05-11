WEP Solutions standalone net profit rises 32.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.48% to Rs 17.66 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions rose 32.22% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.48% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.88% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 67.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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