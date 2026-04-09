West Asia Conflict presents opportunity to accelerate structural reforms aimed at strengthening economic resilience

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has released a report titled 'West Asia Conflict: Implications for India and Imperatives for Industry and Government', highlighting the emerging economic risks from the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and outlining a roadmap for coordinated action by industry and government. The report provides a structured assessment of the evolving situation and its cascading impact on the Indian economy, spanning across energy, logistics as well as manufacturing supply chains.

FICCI indicates that early signs of stress are visible across sectors, warranting proactive measures to mitigate immediate risk as well as to build long term resilience. The report emphasizes that this crisis, while challenging, also presents an opportunity for India to accelerate structural reforms aimed at strengthening economic resilience and reducing external vulnerabilities.

The report outlines a set of industry-led actions to enhance financial and operational resilience and also identifies specific areas where government support would be critical. A coordinated approach involving industry and government is essential to navigate the current challenges while further strengthening the foundation for a more resilient and self-reliant India.