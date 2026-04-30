West Bengal logs record 92.47% turnout in Assembly polls

West Bengal recorded a historic voter turnout of 92.47% in its two-phase Assembly elections, marking the highest participation in the state since Independence.

Polling in Phase two stood at 91.66%, while Phase one, held on 23 April 2026, registered a turnout of 93.19%. The combined turnout across both phases was calculated at 92.47%.

Despite the strong participation, incidents of violence and vandalism were reported from several areas, including Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar.

According to the Election Commission of India, the state has a voter base of 6.81 crore. Women voters marginally outpaced men in participation, recording a turnout of 92.28% compared to 91.07% among male voters.

The latest turnout surpasses West Bengals previous record of 84.72% in the 2011 Assembly elections. At the national level, Tripura holds the highest voter turnout record of 93.61%, achieved during the 2013 Assembly elections.

Counting of votes for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be conducted on 4 May 2026.

Simultaneously, counting for Assembly by-elections in Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura, Maharashtra and Gujarat will also take place.

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