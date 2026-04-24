West Bengal logs record turnout of 92.72%, Tamil Nadu sees 85.14% voting in Phase 1

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 92.72% across 152 constituencies in the first phase of assembly elections held on 23 April 2026. This marked the highest participation in the state since Independence, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Tamil Nadu, where polling for all 234 assembly seats was conducted in a single phase, registered a turnout of 85.14%.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal for the remaining 142 of 294 seats is scheduled for 29 April 2026.

Election officials, including Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Dr. S.S. Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, monitored the polling process through live webcasting across all polling stations.

Counting of votes for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be held on 4 May 2026.