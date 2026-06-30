Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Bengal to place draft UCC before Cabinet on 2 July; panel headed by ex-SC judge to prepare Bill

West Bengal to place draft UCC before Cabinet on 2 July; panel headed by ex-SC judge to prepare Bill

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
The West Bengal government will place the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before the state Cabinet on 2 July as it moves ahead with plans to implement a common civil code in the state.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the Assembly that the draft would be placed before the Cabinet for approval. He added that the Bill is likely to be introduced in the Assembly during its August session after the prescribed process is completed.

The state government has constituted a five-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to prepare the framework for the proposed law. The panel has been given four weeks to submit its report.

 

According to the Chief Minister, the committee will examine nine subjects, including marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession and adoption, before submitting its recommendations. The Bill will be drafted based on the committee's report.

Adhikari said the proposed UCC would follow the models adopted by Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. He added that Scheduled Tribes, Kurmis and other indigenous communities would remain outside the ambit of the proposed law.

The move marks a significant step in the BJP government's efforts to implement a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal after assuming office earlier this year. The proposed law seeks to establish a common civil framework governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, while following the prescribed legislative process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godavari Biorefineries rises after expanding ethanol capacity at Karnataka distillery

Godavari Biorefineries rises after expanding ethanol capacity at Karnataka distillery

Kirloskar Oil Engines extends losses after recent rally; stock still up 178% in a year

Kirloskar Oil Engines extends losses after recent rally; stock still up 178% in a year

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. completes acquisition of Lannett

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. completes acquisition of Lannett

Board of Apar Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 2,500 cr

Board of Apar Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 2,500 cr

Nifty trades below 23,950; realty shares in demand

Nifty trades below 23,950; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayNifty Expiry Day StrategyIndia AI MissionSarvam India AiNIFTY IT TodayVedanta Steel and Iron Share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance