West Bengal to place draft UCC before Cabinet on 2 July; panel headed by ex-SC judge to prepare Bill

The West Bengal government will place the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before the state Cabinet on 2 July as it moves ahead with plans to implement a common civil code in the state.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the Assembly that the draft would be placed before the Cabinet for approval. He added that the Bill is likely to be introduced in the Assembly during its August session after the prescribed process is completed.

The state government has constituted a five-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to prepare the framework for the proposed law. The panel has been given four weeks to submit its report.

According to the Chief Minister, the committee will examine nine subjects, including marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession and adoption, before submitting its recommendations. The Bill will be drafted based on the committee's report.

Adhikari said the proposed UCC would follow the models adopted by Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam. He added that Scheduled Tribes, Kurmis and other indigenous communities would remain outside the ambit of the proposed law.

The move marks a significant step in the BJP government's efforts to implement a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal after assuming office earlier this year. The proposed law seeks to establish a common civil framework governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, while following the prescribed legislative process.

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