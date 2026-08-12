West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 145.43% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 1051.26 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 145.43% to Rs 133.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 1051.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 954.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1051.26954.65 10 OPM %19.3411.57 -PBDT240.28144.15 67 PBT181.2586.34 110 NP133.4954.39 145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:06 PM IST