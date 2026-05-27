West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 17.87% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 1245.30 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 17.87% to Rs 51.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 1245.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1041.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.60% to Rs 150.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 4278.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4062.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1245.301041.29 20 4278.794062.29 5 OPM %12.637.75 -9.6511.86 - PBDT150.14112.69 33 485.62653.40 -26 PBT84.8056.06 51 237.31443.53 -46 NP51.8543.99 18 150.60311.15 -52
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST