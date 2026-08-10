West Leisure Resorts standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 88.89% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of West Leisure Resorts declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.36 -89 OPM %058.33 -PBDT00.21 -100 PBT00.21 -100 NP0.010.18 -94
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:05 PM IST