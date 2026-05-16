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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 495.72 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 41.34% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 495.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.40% to Rs 38.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1829.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1725.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales495.72428.58 16 1829.241725.72 6 OPM %4.325.82 -4.656.95 - PBDT19.4425.59 -24 81.07111.63 -27 PBT11.2518.97 -41 52.7587.84 -40 NP8.2614.08 -41 38.8265.13 -40

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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