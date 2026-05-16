Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 41.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 495.72 crore

Net profit of Western Carriers (India) declined 41.34% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 495.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.40% to Rs 38.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1829.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1725.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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