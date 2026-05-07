Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 642.40 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld rose 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 642.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 166.09% to Rs 32.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.10% to Rs 2600.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2474.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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