Wework India Management consolidated net profit rises 79.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 696.06 crore

Net profit of Wework India Management rose 79.49% to Rs 65.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 696.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.58% to Rs 74.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 2440.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1949.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

696.06539.372440.181949.2164.6863.7064.4963.41311.15211.221024.69712.8544.01-13.3657.23-110.8865.5536.5274.43127.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News