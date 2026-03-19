WeWork India secures Rs 475-cr managed office contract with TMUS India

WeWork India Management said that it has signed a managed office contract with TMUS India for dedicated workspace across five floors at Phoenix H10, Hyderabad.

The project covers approximately 250,348 sq. ft. and includes 1,507 workstations.

The agreement spans 60 months, with a committed term of 42 months. Works under the contract are scheduled for completion by May 21, 2026, after which TMUS India is expected to commence operations from the premises.

The contract value stands at Rs 475.49 crore. WeWork will design, develop, and manage the workspace on behalf of TMUS India.

The company clarified that neither promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not constitute a related party deal.

This order strengthens WeWork Indias footprint in Hyderabad, expanding its presence in the premium managed workspace segment for large corporate clients.

WeWork India is one of Indias leading premium flexible workspace operators. Since its inception, WeWork India has expanded across 8 cities in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 73 operational centres spanning 8.2 million square feet (as of December 2025).

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 634.11 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 4.84% to Rs 472.70 on the BSE.

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