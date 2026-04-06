WeWork signs lease agreements for 7 lakh sq. ft office space in South India
WeWork India Management announced the signing of five large-scale, long-term lease agreements across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, totaling over 700,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space. One of the company's largest expansions to date, this milestone strengthens WeWork India's leadership in South India and reinforces its position as a preferred partner for both enterprise occupiers and institutional landlords. The company currently operates 37 centres across the region, highlighting its scale in India's fastest-growing office markets.
The five new centres - WeWork Embassy TechVillage 8C, WeWork Vista Earth Centre, and WeWork Infinix Palladium in Bengaluru; WeWork Phoenix H10 in Hyderabad; and WeWork Embassy Splendid in Chennai will collectively add ~12,000 desks to the company's portfolio. Structured through long-term commitments ranging from 10 to 20 years, these partnerships signal both confidence in sustained demand and underscore the sector's evolution towards more stable, partnership-led growth models. Furthermore, by partnering with five distinct landlords across cities and micro-markets, WeWork India is enabling asset owners to future-proof their buildings with high-quality workspace solutions, while simultaneously offering enterprises a consistent, design-led product across locations.
The expansion spans five landmark developments across the region and is being delivered in partnership with leading landlords - Embassy Office Parks, Madhu Ventures & Vista Spaces, Inspira Builders and Phoenix Group Hyderabad. This scale of collaboration reflects a broader market shift, with asset owners increasingly partnering with established operators like WeWork India to address rising enterprise demand for high-quality, flexible workspaces.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST