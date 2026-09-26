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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wheels India allots 11.97 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Wheels India allots 11.97 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Wheels India has allotted 11,97,318 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 2088.00 per equity share, i.e. at a premium of Rs 2078 per equity share, (which included a discount of Rs. 109.10 (4.97%) on the floor price) aggregating to Rs. 249.99 crore pursuant to the Issue.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs.26,86,23,610 consisting of 2,68,62,361 equity shares having face value of Rs.10.

 

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 12:16 PM IST