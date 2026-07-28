Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.82% to Rs 1491.00 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 28.21% to Rs 38.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 1491.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1265.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1491.001265.507.507.4087.6967.4254.7840.9638.3129.88

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