Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 51.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 1564.02 croreNet profit of Wheels India rose 51.91% to Rs 58.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 1564.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1277.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.77% to Rs 155.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 5464.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4744.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1564.021277.19 22 5464.944744.40 15 OPM %8.088.09 -7.557.43 - PBDT109.3275.51 45 324.38242.13 34 PBT77.3351.56 50 209.10148.91 40 NP58.0938.24 52 155.01110.90 40
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST