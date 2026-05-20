Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit declines 32.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 2180.77 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India declined 32.72% to Rs 80.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 2180.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2004.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 293.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 8034.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7919.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2180.772004.67 9 8034.207919.37 1 OPM %5.569.13 -5.996.95 - PBDT162.66208.37 -22 634.86696.29 -9 PBT109.83154.65 -29 425.56483.12 -12 NP80.20119.20 -33 293.75359.00 -18
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:08 PM IST