Friday, September 25, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2026.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2026.

Whirlpool of India Ltd surged 8.54% to Rs 928.6 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd soared 6.77% to Rs 97.04. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd spiked 6.28% to Rs 80.26. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Axis Bank, M&M lead 100-pt gain in Sensex; Jindal Supreme hits 5% upper circuit

Asiad 2026: India women's hockey team notch fourth win with 3-1 win vs JPN

Asiad 2026: India women's hockey team notch fourth win with 3-1 win vs JPN

Unnati Hooda at the BWF World Championship 2026 round of 32 match against Canada's Michelle Li (Image credit: BAI)

Asiad 2026: Indian shuttlers make winning start in individual events

Asiad 2026: Check out live updated related to India sporting events here

Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 6: India medal tally- 19; kabaddi- men's and women's team in final

SC, Supreme Court

SC to hear plea seeking speedy disposal of cases against lawmakers

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd spurt 4.52% to Rs 671.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd rose 4.16% to Rs 6622.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4159 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Yuan off four-year high against US dollar, CB Leading Economic Index for China dips yet again

China's Yuan off four-year high against US dollar, CB Leading Economic Index for China dips yet again

Usha Martin sells optical fibre manufacturing business to R R Kabel for Rs 77 crore

Usha Martin sells optical fibre manufacturing business to R R Kabel for Rs 77 crore

Transport Corp surges as board to mull buyback proposal

Transport Corp surges as board to mull buyback proposal

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions forays into specialty gases biz to

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions forays into specialty gases biz to

LTTS announces strategic partnership with Cognite

LTTS announces strategic partnership with Cognite

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:31 PM IST