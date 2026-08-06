Whirlpool of India Q1 PAT drops 29% YoY to Rs 103 crore

Whirlpool of India reported a 29.40% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.88 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 145.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations increased 12.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,726.75 crore in Q1 FY27.

The revenue growth was driven by market share gains in the refrigerator and washing machine segments, industry-wide volume growth, price hikes, and continued premiumisation of the company's product portfolio.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 29.36% to Rs 138.75 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 196.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The company retained its No. 2 position in combined refrigerator and washing machine volume market share across multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and maintained its No. 1 position in direct cool refrigerator volume market share in the MBO channel.

The Faridabad manufacturing facility achieved its highest-ever quarterly production volumes despite supply chain disruptions stemming from geopolitical tensions.

Profitability was impacted by commodity inflation, elevated crude oil prices, currency depreciation, higher costs arising from new energy regulations for refrigerators and air conditioners, and increased e-waste provisions. The company partly offset these pressures through price hikes and cost-efficiency initiatives under its P4G programme.

Elica India, the company's subsidiary, sustained its growth momentum, reporting 26% revenue growth and a 22% rise in PBT in the first quarter of FY27.

Separately, Whirlpool of India said its board has approved changes in the company's senior management.

Anish Ahuja, currently HeadService, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Whirlpool of India Kitchen Appliances (Elica India), the company's material subsidiary, with effect from 1 September 2026. He will report to Pralhad Bhutada, CEO & Managing Director of Elica India.

The board also noted the resignation of Ankit Gupta, HeadManufacturing Finance, with effect from 14 August 2026 to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Further, Sourav Chakravarty has been appointed as HeadManufacturing Finance with effect from 10 August 2026. He will report to Aditya Jain, Executive Director and CFO. A Chartered Accountant with around 18 years of experience, Chakravarty has previously worked with ITC and brings expertise in financial performance management, large-scale capital expenditure projects, renewable energy digital transformation, procurement, taxation, and audit governance.

Whirlpool of India, headquartered in Gurugram, is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. It operates three manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune.

The scrip fell 0.56% to Rs 802.10 on the BSE.

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