White Organic Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 213.33% to Rs 13.16 crore

Net loss of White Organic Agro reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 213.33% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.35% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.45% to Rs 13.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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