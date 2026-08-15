White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10800.00% to Rs 6.54 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro declined 33.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10800.00% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.540.06-3.52-316.670.761.080.761.080.540.81

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