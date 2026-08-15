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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales rise 10800.00% to Rs 6.54 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro declined 33.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10800.00% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.540.06 10800 OPM %-3.52-316.67 -PBDT0.761.08 -30 PBT0.761.08 -30 NP0.540.81 -33

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST