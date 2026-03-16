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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wholesale price inflation edges up to 2.13% in Feb-26 compared to 1.81% in Jan-26

Wholesale price inflation edges up to 2.13% in Feb-26 compared to 1.81% in Jan-26

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 2.13% (provisional) for the month of February, 2026 (over February, 2025). This marked a modest rise from 1.81% in January. The uptick is primarily due to increase in prices of other manufacturing, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, food articles and textiles etc.

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%): - The index for this major group declined by 0.52 % from 193.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 192.9 (provisional) in February, 2026. The Price of food articles (-1.33%) and minerals (-1.21%) decreased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026. The Price of crude petroleum & natural gas (4.17 %) and non- food articles (0.83 %) increased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026.

 

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%): - The index for this major group increased by 1.17 % from 145.9 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 147.6 (provisional) in February, 2026. The Price of mineral oils (2.05 %) increased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026. The Price of electricity (-0.27%) decreased in February, 2026 as compared to January, 2026.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%): - The index for this major group increased by 0.47 % from 147.5 (provisional) for the month of January, 2026 to 148.2 (provisional) in February, 2026. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 16 groups witnessed an increase in prices and 5 groups witnessed a decrease in prices.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 194.2 in January, 2026 to 192.9 in February, 2026. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index increased to 1.85 % in February, 2026.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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