Wholesale price inflation firms up furher, hits 8.30% in April compared to 3.88% in March

India's wholesale price inflation jumped to 8.30% on year in April from 3.88% in March, hitting the highest level in 42 months. The rise was driven by higher inflation across fuel and power, primary articles and manufactured products, indicating broad-based price pressures. Primary Articles index increased by 2.58% in April 2026 to 202.4 (provisional) from 197.3 (provisional) in March 2026. The Price of crude petroleum & natural gas (16.42%), food articles (1.41%) and minerals (0.91%) increased in April 2026 compared to March 2026. The Price of non- food articles (-0.94%) decreased in April 2026 compared to March 2026.

Fuel & Power index increased by 18.22% to 181.7 (provisional) in April 2026 from 153.7 (provisional) in March 2026. The Price of mineral oils (29.37 %) increased in April 2026 compared to March 2026. The Price of electricity (-2.53%) decreased in April 2026 compared to March 2026. Manufactured Products index increased by 1.40% to 151.6 (provisional) in April 2026 from 149.5 (provisional) in March 2026.

The Food Index which consists of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group. It increased from 192.8 in March 2026 to 195.1 in April 2026. The rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index increased from 1.85% in March 2026 to 2.31% in April 2026.

Following the soaring crude oil prices, WPI for petrol has jumped 32.40% on year in April.

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