Wholesale price inflation stays elevated at 9.78%, food price inflation accelerates

All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation for July 2026 is 9.78 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis, compared to 9.87 per cent in June 2026. The index for All Commodities for July 2026 stands at 110.0, whereas it was 110.2 in June 2026. YoY inflation rates for major groups, namely, Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products are 8.52 per cent, 20.05 per cent, and 8.29 per cent, respectively in July 2026, compared to 7.0 per cent, 27.41 per cent, and 7.48 per cent, respectively in June 2026. The indices for Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products are 117.2, 105.4, and 108.4, respectively, in July 2026, whereas they were 116.1, 111.1, and 107.8, respectively, in June 2026.

Across groups, 'Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products)', 'Food Articles', 'Manufacture of Basic Metals', 'Non-Food Articles', 'Manufacture of Food Products', and 'Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products' have been major drivers of WPI inflation in July 2026. The Food Index consists of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles major group, and 'Manufacture of Food Products' from Manufactured Products major group. It observed a YoY inflation of 6.65 per cent in July 2026, compared to 6.14 per cent in June 2026.

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