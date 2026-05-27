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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 87.76% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 87.76% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 181.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.96% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.49 -88 1.542.85 -46 OPM %-500.00-3108.16 --9725.32-9588.42 - PBDT-0.1129.30 PL 1.31-229.87 LP PBT-0.1129.30 PL 1.30-229.87 LP NP-2.5315.40 PL -1.26-181.39 99

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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