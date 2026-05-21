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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit declines 1.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit declines 1.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 238.50 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech declined 1.78% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 238.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.97% to Rs 66.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 904.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 759.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales238.50202.71 18 904.09759.88 19 OPM %10.6012.60 -11.5912.38 - PBDT28.1629.16 -3 117.72107.74 9 PBT20.1620.82 -3 86.9879.76 9 NP15.9916.28 -2 66.4660.99 9

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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