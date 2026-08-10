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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windlas Biotech standalone net profit declines 0.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Windlas Biotech standalone net profit declines 0.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 248.10 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech declined 0.11% to Rs 17.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 248.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales248.10210.09 18 OPM %10.7512.63 -PBDT30.1430.71 -2 PBT22.9323.26 -1 NP17.6517.67 0

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST