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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 29.39 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 43.83% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.3924.50 20 OPM %32.0542.00 -PBDT9.0410.32 -12 PBT7.018.60 -18 NP11.658.10 44

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST