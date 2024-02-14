Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 45.44 croreNet loss of Winmore Leasing & Holdings reported to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 45.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales45.4437.63 21 OPM %-0.5134.44 -PBDT-2.3711.06 PL PBT-3.929.13 PL NP-3.889.30 PL
