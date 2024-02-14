Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 45.44 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Winmore Leasing & Holdings reported to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 45.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.45.4437.63-0.5134.44-2.3711.06-3.929.13-3.889.30