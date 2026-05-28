Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 199.04% to Rs 90.46 crore

Net Loss of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 132.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -90.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.82% to Rs 193.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 401.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.88% to Rs 139.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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