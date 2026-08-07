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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 25.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 25.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 215.83 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 25.80% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 215.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales215.83203.20 6 OPM %12.0013.11 -PBDT17.5614.74 19 PBT11.589.16 26 NP8.636.86 26

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST