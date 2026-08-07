Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 25.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 215.83 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 25.80% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 215.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.215.83203.2012.0013.1117.5614.7411.589.168.636.86

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