Wipro collaborates with Aramco and SAP to launch Wipro STO360

Wipro announced the launch of Wipro STO360, a new solution developed in collaboration with Aramco and SAP to help asset-intensive organizations to modernize and efficiently drive Shutdown, Turnaround and Outage (STO) management.

Built on SAP's Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), the solution combines Wipro's deep domain expertise with Aramco's business innovation and operational leadership to support asset intensive industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, manufacturing, and utilities. Wipro STO360 is an end-to-end solution that enables real-time visibility into critical activities, improved collaboration across teams, and more informed decision-making throughout the STO lifecycle. Using a modern cloud-native architecture, it is designed to help organizations enhance asset reliability, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, and reduce risk across maintenance programs.