Wipro collaborates with Rubrik to deliver AI-driven cyber resilience solution

Wipro announced that it has partnered with Rubik to launch Enterprise Resilience as a Service (ERaaS), an AI-powered, consulting-led solution designed to help enterprises prevent, withstand, and rapidly recover from cyber and operational disruptions.

Rubrik, a NYSE-listed cybersecurity and AI operations company, operates at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience and enterprise AI acceleration.

The new offering aims to address the growing need for enterprise resilience as organizations accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and operate in increasingly complex digital environments. ERaaS enables organizations to move beyond the traditional backup and disaster recovery model by operating as a continuously managed, enterprise-wide capability across technology, operations, and business processes.

ERaaS will enable continuous assessment of resilience posture, support recovery decisions, and automate recovery workflows. The new service will transform resilience from a periodic, incident triggered function to a predictive, self-optimizing capability that evolves continuously. The AI capabilities will be operationalized through Wipros AI-powered delivery platform WINGS, part of Wipro Intelligence, the suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.

ERaaS is built on Rubriks unified cyber and data resilience platform, offering capabilities such as immutable protection, rollback of AI-driven changes, rapid identification of clean recovery points and threat-aware recovery. The platform also supports the protection of critical identity systems, enabling organisations to recover data, infrastructure and identities with greater confidence while minimising downtime and business risk.

Satish Yadavalli, global business head cloud, infrastructure, and security services, Wipro, said, Where most resilience engagements start with technology, Wipro's starts with the business use cases, and that distinction is what makes ERaaS stand out, together with Rubrik's Zero Trust recovery capabilities, ERaaS will identify critical systems, map impact tolerances, and quickly establish recovery priorities. Leveraging our consulting capabilities, we will work closely with clients to translate these insights into resilience-by-design architectures, governance frameworks, and recovery playbooks."

Alok Agrawal, chief solutions officer, Rubrik, said, Together with Wipro, we are helping customers operationalize cyber recovery as a core part of a broader enterprise resilience strategy, moments of disruption are inevitable, which is why this joint offering is critical for safe, confident, agile recovery.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The company reported a 4.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,356.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 3,521.6 crore posted in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 1% QoQ to Rs 24,478.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The counter shed 0.51% to settle at Rs 186.05 on Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News