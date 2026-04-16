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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro consolidated net profit declines 1.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit declines 1.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 24236.30 crore

Net profit of Wipro declined 1.90% to Rs 3501.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3569.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 24236.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22504.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.47% to Rs 13197.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13135.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 92624.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89088.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24236.3022504.20 8 92624.0089088.40 4 OPM %20.2620.55 -19.2320.23 - PBDT5396.105464.70 -1 20252.9020453.60 -1 PBT4667.604743.00 -2 17342.2017495.70 -1 NP3501.803569.60 -2 13197.4013135.40 0

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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