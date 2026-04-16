Wipro consolidated net profit declines 1.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 24236.30 crore

Net profit of Wipro declined 1.90% to Rs 3501.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3569.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 24236.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22504.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.47% to Rs 13197.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13135.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 92624.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89088.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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