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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Wipro consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 24478.60 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 0.65% to Rs 3352.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3330.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 24478.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22134.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24478.6022134.60 11 OPM %18.9319.12 -PBDT5138.904943.80 4 PBT4334.504258.30 2 NP3352.003330.40 1

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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