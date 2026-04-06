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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro edges higher after bagging $1 billion contract from Olam Group

Wipro edges higher after bagging $1 billion contract from Olam Group

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Wipro added 1.26% to Rs 197.25 after the company announced that it has secured a multi-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group.

Olam Group is a leading US$ 50-plus billion food and agri-business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority owned by Temasek Holdings.

The 8-year engagement with Olam Group is expected to exceed $1 billion in contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.

As part of the engagement, Wipro will deliver end to end transformation services to Olam Group through a consulting led and AI powered approach.

The engagement will draw on Wipros industry expertise, partnerships with leading technology providers, and Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.

 

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Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

Wipro bags $1 bn deal from Olam Group; to acquire Mindsprint for $375 mn

Together, these capabilities will strengthen Olam Groups core operations and support the creation of a sustainable competitive advantage.

Wipro will deploy its capabilities across Olam Groups farm-to-fork value chain, delivering industry-specific solutions that align with the Groups business priorities.

As part of this broader engagement, Wipro will acquire Mindsprint, Olam Groups IT services arm.

Headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint provides technology and digital transformation services across enterprise applications, data & analytics, digital platform engineering, customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, cybersecurity, and business process services.

Mindsprint has strong Food and Agri-business domain experience, supply chain transformation capabilities, and proprietary IP-driven solutions. It had recorded consolidated revenue of $135.6 million for the calendar year ended on 31 December 2025.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 30 June 2026. The total cost of this acquisition is $375 million, which is subject to customary closing adjustments.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The company reported a 3.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore despite a 3.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23,555.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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