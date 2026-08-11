Wipro gains, BSE slips as index rejig puts Nifty 50 inclusion in focus

Wipro rose 0.50%, while BSE declined 1.46% after NSE Indices announced that BSE will replace Wipro in the benchmark Nifty 50 index as part of its latest semi-annual review.

The changes will take effect from 30 September 2026, after market close on 29 September 2026.

Over the past six months, BSE shares have gained 11.70%, while the stock has surged 48.09% over the past year. In contrast, Wipro has declined 18.95% over six months and 22.92% over one year.

NSE Indices said BSE qualified for inclusion after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,40,879 crore, compared with Rs 55,930 crore for Wipro. BSE's free-float market capitalisation was therefore at least 1.5 times that of Wipro, meeting the eligibility criterion. The change will also be reflected in the Nifty50 Equal Weight index.

TVS Motor Company and Divi's Laboratories were the next two eligible companies, with six-month average free-float market capitalisations of Rs 84,566 crore and Rs 82,930 crore, respectively. However, they were not selected as the average free-float market capitalisation of the two lowest-ranked existing Nifty 50 constituents after Wipro's exclusion, HDFC Life Insurance and Tata Consumer Products, did not meet the required 1.5-times threshold.

NSE Indices also requires stocks to be available for trading in the NSE Futures & Options segment to qualify for inclusion in the Nifty 50.

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