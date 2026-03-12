Wipro inks multi-year deal with TruStage to modernize retirement services

Wipro has signed a multi-year agreement with TruStage, the Madison-based insurance and financial services provider, to modernize its retirement services division.

The partnership will focus on a comprehensive technology and operations transformation program aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and supporting future business growth. The initiative will revamp TruStages core retirement services operations and technology stack.

Wipro will implement an integrated transformation program spanning business processes, technology infrastructure management, and IT services. The company will also establish a global operating model to oversee the broader vendor ecosystem.

Led by Wipros consulting division, the program will leverage the firms AI-powered suite, Wipro Intelligence, alongside deep domain expertise in wealth management and retirement services. Additionally, Wipros experience innovation arm, Designit, will collaborate to reimagine TruStages technology stack and consumer delivery model.

Srini Pallia, chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro, added, Customer expectations in financial services are changing, with a growing demand for simpler, more digital-first experiences. We are pleased to support TruStage in modernizing its Retirement Services business. Through Wipro Intelligence and our consulting-led approach, we look forward to helping TruStage accelerate decision-making, enhance customer experience, and build a foundation for long-term growth.

Chris Copeland, chief business officer at TruStage, said, Retirement planning is crucial to the middle-market consumers we serve. Many individuals and families in the middle market face unique challenges when it comes to preparing for their financial futures, and its our mission to ensure everyone has access to the tools and services they need to achieve long-term financial security. Our work with Wipro marks a significant step forward in that mission, as we modernize our retirement business, streamline our operations, and enhance the customer experience for those who have traditionally been underserved by the industry.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The company reported a 3.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,119 crore despite a 3.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23,555.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Shares of Wipro shed 0.20% to Rs 201.70 on the BSE.

