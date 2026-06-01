Monday, June 01, 2026 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro IT Services LLC to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc.

Wipro IT Services LLC to acquire additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc.

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST
Wipro announced that Wipro IT Services, LLC (stepdown subsidiary) will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc. for a cash consideration of USD 28.5 million. The said transaction is expected to be completed by 05 June 2026.

In February 2024, Wipro and Wipro IT Services, LLC acquired 60% stake in Aggne Global IT Services and Aggne Global Inc., respectively.

This additional stake purchase in Aggne will further strengthen Wipro's competitive advantage in the insurance sectorparticularly in driving AI, and IP led transformations for the Property & Casualty Insurance (P&C) sector. With this, Wipro IT Services, LLC's shareholding in Aggne Global Inc., will increase to 80%.

 

Aggne Group is a fast-growing Insurtech company offering a wide range of AI, and Intellectual Property driven services designed to help insurers transform operations, drive new efficiencies, and deliver optimal customer experiences.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Black Box enters into strategic alliance with AIONOS

Black Box enters into strategic alliance with AIONOS

TVS Motor May sales volumes jump 31% to 5.66 lakh units

TVS Motor May sales volumes jump 31% to 5.66 lakh units

Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Hyundai reports fire incident at supplier's facility

Hyundai reports fire incident at supplier's facility

Ola Electric records 23% MoM growth in registrations in May 2026

Ola Electric records 23% MoM growth in registrations in May 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance