Wipro jumps after expanding ServiceNow partnership for agentic AI solutions

Wipro rose 3.86% to Rs 209.36 after the company announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to deploy agentic AI workflows across key enterprise functions, including IT, HR, procurement and cybersecurity.

Under the collaboration, Wipro will integrate its Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions with the ServiceNow AI Platform. The move is aimed at helping enterprises automate workflows, improve operational efficiency and strengthen governance across business processes.

The company said the integration will enable organisations to streamline the initiation, orchestration and execution of work across enterprise systems, reducing manual intervention and improving visibility into operations.

As part of the partnership, several Wipro Intelligence offerings will leverage the ServiceNow AI Platform. These include SmartProcure for procurement automation, Telco Autonomous Networks for telecom service operations, and Cyber Transform for cybersecurity workflow management.

Wipro said clients can benefit from a unified platform for managing work requests, faster execution of processes, policy-aligned governance and improved operational visibility.

Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer and chief product officer at ServiceNow, said the partnership will help enterprises adopt connected and outcome-driven AI by embedding agentic AI into secure workflows.

Malay Joshi, chief executive officer of Wipros Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, said the expanded collaboration is designed to help enterprises scale AI adoption through industry-focused solutions backed by governance and controls.

The company added that the partnership will support the deployment of agentic AI at scale while enhancing employee experience, operational agility and business outcomes.

Wipro is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT major reported 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,521.6 crore on a 2.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 24,236.3 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 1.9% while revenue from operations increased 7.70% in March 2026 quarter.

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