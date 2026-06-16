Wipro launches Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models powered by Anthropic

Wipro announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating enterprise AI impact. The CoE was inaugurated at its Bengaluru innovation hub and is a key initiative under the newly formed AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit.

The CoE strengthens Wipro's ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models. These capabilities are integrated across the Wipro Intelligence stack - including delivery, functional, and industry platforms, to embed AI into core business workflows across industries.

Wipro has been building a global talent pool of Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) trained on Claude models, with a deep understanding of model behavior and real-world application. These engineers operate within client environments, combining knowledge of business processes and technology landscapes with hands-on model expertise. The objective is to accelerate AI integration into workflows and deliver clear, measurable outcomes, reflecting a 'proof over promise' approach that underpins Wipro's AI strategy.

The Applied AI CoE for Claude also serves as a hub to accelerate the development of AI-native platforms and industry solutions across Mortgage, Healthcare, Airlines, Manufacturing and Consumer sectors. Claude models are embedded into Wipro's platforms to enable co-innovation with clients in live environments, while also scaling AI adoption across Wipro's own Finance, HR, and Sales functions as part of its internal transformation.

A key differentiator in Wipro's enterprise AI strategy is the certification of 10,000 Front-Line Delivery Experts on their use of Claude over the next 18 months. This program is designed to build a strong base of practitioners capable of designing, deploying, and operating AI-enabled systems in complex enterprise environments.